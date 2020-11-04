Trump’s team asks court to suspend counting in Michigan

The campaign of United States President, Donald Trump, said on Wednesday it had asked a court to suspend the counting of votes in the pivotal state of Michigan, where his Democratic Party rival, Joe Biden, holds a thin lead.

Trump campaign manager, Bill Stepien, had at a press conference alleged without providing evidence that his team had not been allowed legally guaranteed access to observe vote counting in “numerous” locations.

The president had earlier lamented the sudden large votes being recorded by Biden in Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin.

The ex-vice president will be declared winner of the elections if he maintains the lead.

“They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our country!.

“Wow! It looks like Michigan has now found the ballots necessary to keep a wonderful young man, John James, out of the U.S. Senate. What a terrible thing is happening!

“We are winning Pennsylvania big, but the PA Secretary of State just announced that there are “millions of ballots left to be counted,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

