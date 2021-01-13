Trump’s YouTube channel suspended

Another social media giant, YouTube, a video-streaming service has suspended the U.S President, Donald Trump from uploading new videos on his channel on Wednesday morning.

This is coming some days after fellow social media giants Twitter and Facebook shut the president out of his accounts following the riot that took place at the Capitol last Wednesday.

Revealing this on its Twitter handle, YouTube cited “ongoing concerns about violence” and also disclosed that “we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel.”

The temporary suspension will prevent the president from uploading any contents for at least a week.

Announcing the suspension on Trump’s YouTube channel, the social media said “After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies. It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a *minimum* of 7 days.

“Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, as we’ve done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section.”

By Oluwakemi Adelagun…

