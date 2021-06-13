Truth, justice will guarantee Nigeria’s unity – Gov Okowa | Ripples Nigeria

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, said on Sunday only truth, justice, equity and fairness to all zones of the country would guarantee a united Nigeria.

He stated this at the thanksgiving service to mark the 2nd anniversary of the 7th Delta State House of Assembly held at the Living Faith Church, Asaba.

The governor said he believed in the unity of the country and urged leaders to act in the interest of the country.

He stressed that justice and fairness to all the geopolitical zones would encourage Nigerians to believe in the unity of the country.

Okowa said: “There is a lot for us to learn as a nation even from what we have seen now and what we are passing through. We must work together for the progress and unity of this nation.

“Do not lose hope and faith in God. Let us play our individual roles apart from prayers.

“Many times we recite our national anthem without considering the words in it. We can truly serve our country with love and strength if we believe in the unity of the country.

“There is a lot of call for restructuring and national dialogue because of the things we are seeing, but we must continue to keep faith in our country; things will definitely change for the better.

“For those of us who find ourselves in government, we must truly re-examine ourselves to be sure that we are truly serving our nation.

“We must continue to see Nigeria as one country and all things done must be done in such a way that it reflects unity in us so that every zone will truly believe that we are in one Nigeria.”

