Tsitsipas pays tribute to his grandma who died shortly before French Open final | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Tsitsipas pays tribute to his grandma who died shortly before French Open final
Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas has revealed that his grandmother died five minutes before Sunday’s French Open final.
The 22-year-old was playing in a Grand Slam final for the first time ever, and he squandered a two-set lead to eventually lose in Paris.
Tsitsipas lost 6-7 (6-8) 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 against Novak Djokovic in the final, which saw the Serb clinch his 19th major title.
In an emotional post on Instagram after the match, Tsitsipas said “Five minutes before entering the court my very beloved grandmother lost her battle with life.
“A wise woman whose faith in life, and willingness to give and provide can’t be compared to any other human being that I have ever met.
“It’s important to have more people like her in this world. Because people like her make you come alive. They make you dream.”
