Tubaba, Yemi Alade, Yul Edochie, other celebrities react to Kenechukwu Okeke’s lawsuit

Nigerian celebrities, Innocent Idibia, also known as Tubaba, Yemi Alade, actor Yul Edochie and other entertainers have all reacted to their names being included in the list of #EndSARS promoters by lawyer, Kenechukwu Okeke, who filed criminal complaints against them.

The Abuja-based Okeke had filed the suit at an Abuja Chief Magistrate’s Court on Monday, November 9, alleging the protesters had destroyed his properties and those who promoted the #EndSARS protests must be brought to justice.

The list included names of other prominent Nigerians including Pastor Sam Adeyemi of the Daystar Assembly, Aisha Yesufu, the organizer of the ‘Bring Back Our Girls’ movement, among others.

However, while reacting to the suit, Tubaba who spoke through his manager, Efe Omorogbe, said he has not been served any papers and until that is done, he will only see the petitioner as a big joker who must be living in dreamland.

Tubaba who has been a constant voice for the youths of Nigeria, says he will speak to his lawyers and get their feedback pending when he is served the papers and that he is ready to face Okeke in any court in the country.

On his part, Yul Edochie, a one-time governorship candidate in Anambra State on the platform of the Democratic Peoples Congress, DPC, said that it was unfortunate that while some people came out to peacefully fight for a better country, others are working against it.

“This is unfortunate. We have people who have been confirmed to be sponsoring terrorism in the country and nobody has filed a report against them, even this person has not filed any report against them.”

Yemi Alade also reacted to her name being included in the list through her Taiye Aliyu, the True Love crooner said the petitioner is a comedian and should not be taken seriously.

