TUC deputy president, Onuegbu dies

A Deputy President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Chika Onuegbu, is dead.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Rivers State, Mrs. Beatrice Itubo, who confirmed the development to journalists in Port Harcourt, said Onuegbu died in the early hours of Saturday after a brief illness.

The deceased, who was a Rivers State indigene, was a former TUC chairman in the state.

Itubo said: “Yes, it is true. Early hours of this morning they informed NLC of Onuegbu’s death and we later sent people to confirm the report.

READ ALSO: NLC, TUC leaders accuse Buhari’s govt of putting their lives at risk

“It is really terrible. I didn’t hear that he was sick. It is just this morning somebody told me that he had a headache and went to the clinic and they were taking care of him, then suddenly in early hours of this (Saturday) morning Onuegbu gave up the ghost.

“It is really terrible. This is happening at a time when Onurgbu’s boldness and bravery are needed most. We have very unfriendly administrations this period, both in the public and private sector.

“Each time we are faced with some of these terrible situations he was one of the people that will stand out and talk. It is really devastating that this kind of thing is happening at this time.”

Join the conversation

Opinions