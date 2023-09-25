TUC leads protesters to Lagos Assembly, demands RTEAN’s reinstatement at parks

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Monday stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly and urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to lift the ban on the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in the state.

The TUC President, Festus Osifo, led more than 100 members of the RTEAN to the Assembly complex in Ikeja to register their grievance over the ban of the union by the state government.

The protest followed the government’s takeover of motor parks in the state.

The state had earlier suspended the operations of the RTEAN at the parks and constituted a 35-man caretaker committee to take over the union’s operations.

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria in its April 18 ruling ordered the reinstatement of the RTEAN’s operation at the parks and nullified the appointment of a caretaker committee by the government.

The government had earlier on Monday asked the TUC to suspend the protest.

In a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, the government described the protest as a breach of the rule of law.

At the Assembly complex, Osifo appealed to Sanwo-Olu to abide by the court’s judgment and reinstate the union to the parks.

He alleged that the state government had gone to the RTEAN office to remove documents binding the body and the government.

He said: “The state government created the Road Transport Employers Association as an affiliate of the TUC and they had a pact.

“Now the same Lagos State government is trying to disband the body.

“It has forcefully gone to the RTEAN office to remove documents binding the body and the state government.

“The state government has taken the cars given to the body and went away with the property in the office of RTEAN.”

In his remarks, the TUC Secretary-General, Nuhu Toro, lamented that the state government promised workers fuel subsidy removal palliatives but had not delivered on the promise.

He urged the state government to fulfill its promises to the people of the state.

In his address, the House Deputy Majority Leader, Adedamola Kasunmu, commended the TUC leadership over the peaceful protest.

He assured the union that its grievances would be forwarded to the speaker and a decision would be taken soon.

“The speaker is a proactive and efficient leader and he will definitely do justice to the letter you have presented.

“When we sit at the plenary session, your letter will be presented and I assure you that you will hear from the state government soon,’’ Kasunmu assured the protesters.

