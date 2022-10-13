TUC seeks support for flood victims in Nigeria

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) on Thursday urged private organisations and individuals to join hands with the government in providing humanitarian support for persons displaced by floods in the country.

The TUC President, Mr. Festus Osifo, made the call in a statement in Abuja.

At least 30 states in Nigeria have witnessed floods due to heavy rainfall and overflow of the Benue and Niger rivers.

The most affected states include Jigawa, Kebbi, and Kogi.

The Federal Government revealed early this month that more than 500 persons had been confirmed dead and 45,249 houses destroyed by floods.

Osifo appealed to corporate organisations and well-to-do individuals to provide support for those who had been rendered homeless by the floods.

He said: “Governments at all levels should immediately provide temporary shelter, warm clothing, food, and medical supplies not just for the immediate, but also to combat the post-flood water-borne diseases that have become inescapable.”

The TUC president urged the federal government to ensure that the release of water from the Kiri, Kainji, Jebba, and Shiroro dams did not worsen the flood situation.

