Tuchel's unbeaten start at Chelsea continues after Leeds stalemate | Ripples Nigeria

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has extended his unbeaten run to 12 games after his side were held to a goalless draw by Leeds on Saturday.

The Premier League encounter saw the Blues battle hard but failed to convert their chances as Leeds also created some but failed to score.

Kai Havertz had two of Chelsea’s best chances but failed to convert them as his goal drought continues.

Tuchel’s 10 Premier League games unbeaten since the start of a new managers’ reign is second only to Nottingham Forest’s Frank Clark and Chelsea’s Maurizio Sarri.

With the draw, Chelsea remain fourth in the league table, three points behind fifth-place West Ham, who play Manchester United on Sunday.

Leeds are 11th in the Premier League, standing just one point above 12th and 13th-place Wolves and Crystal Palace respectively.

