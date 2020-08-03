TUC’s planned anti-corruption rally ill-advised, needless —Presidency

The presidency on Monday described as needless the plan by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to embark on a nationwide protest over the alleged inaction by President Muhammadu Buhari on the cases of corruption at some Federal Government agencies and commissions.

Officials of several federal government agencies including the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have been questioned in recent times over alleged graft and other acts of misconduct.

The union had said on Monday it would take to the streets nationwide to protest alleged corruption in the agencies.

However, the presidency in a statement issued by the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, argued that planned protests against the affected commissions by TUC was ill-advised and totally uncalled for.

It added that the planned rally was unnecessary because there were ongoing investigations of the cases by the federal government and the National Assembly.

The presidency urged Nigerians to allow the processes to run their full course.

He said: “It is against the norm in a democratic society as well as the natural laws of justice to seek ‘action,’ meaning punishment against offenders before proper investigation, trial, and conviction.

“The president has made it clear that the allegations that have surfaced clearly ‘constitute a breach of trust’ and as the investigations take hold and closeout, all those found wanting will face the wrath of the law.

“The TUC, as an enlightened group of labour unionists, should indeed voice their indignation whenever such acts are being unearthed.

“However, the expectation will be for it to also raise the bar higher, in terms of the debate concerning the impact of such allegations on our ability, to create and retain employment, attract investment, improve the living conditions of its members and citizens, and how a preponderance of these heinous crimes decimates any gains being made in other spheres.

“The world is confronted with a global public health crisis, decline in economic growth, and expanding areas of conflict by non-state actors.”

