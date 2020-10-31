Tuface advises Nigerian govt on what to do in place of plans to regulate social media

‘African Queen’ crooner, 2face Idibia who now prefers to be called 2baba has taken a swipe at the Federal Government of Nigeria over its planned move to regulate the social media space.

The musician who took to his Instagram page on Saturday to condemn the move in a video said that government should have blocked foreign social media apps and safeguarded apps developed by Nigerians.

According to him, if government moved to save local app makers by blocking foreign social media apps, then that is the “true regulation”.

“There are many tech gurus in Nigeria who stopped pushing because they couldn’t compete with foreign apps,” he said.

2face also noted that the country would have been the best place for indigenous apps to thrive because of the huge market.

READ ALSO: #ENDSARS: 2Face calls for total shut down

This came days after the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, insisted that the Federal Government would regulate activities on social media in order to save the country from chaos.

Mohammed, who appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Finance to defend the ministry’s 2021 budget proposal, warned that Nigeria was sitting on a keg of gunpowder if the issue of fake news was not urgently addressed.

He added that the government was not seeking to shut down social media space in the country because it has come to stay.

The minister, however, stressed the need to have a policy that regulates social media and check purveyors of fake news from misinforming Nigerians.

Join the conversation

Opinions