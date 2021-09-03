Tuface’s brother joins in on marital ‘squabble’ between singer and wife, Annie

Charles Idibia, the younger brother of Nigerian recording artiste, 2Face Idibia has taken to his social media platform, Instagram to defend his sibling after his wife, Annie Idibia accused her musician husband of infidelity on Thursday, September 2.

The Nollywood actress has since taken off 2Face’s surname, ‘Idibia’ off her Instagram bio due to the ongoing marital conundrum.

The mother-of-two used to go by “Annie Macaulay Idibia” on Instagram but she has now edited her bio to read “Annie Macaulay”, reverting to her maiden name.

This is coming after she alleged that her husband, 2Face, real name Innocent Idibia is still having an affair with one of his baby mamas, Pero Adeniyi.

Annie went further to drag the Idibia family, stating that they never liked her nor did they embrace her as their in-law.

The actress who appeared in 2Face’s ‘African Queen’ music video in 2004 infuriated Charles Idibia, the younger brother of 2Face with her allegations.

The younger Idibia has now taken to his Instagram page to accuse the actress of using charm on the musician, 2Face and other members of the Idibia family.

Charles further claimed that the union between Annie and 2Face is killing his musician brother.

Read his statement below.

“You got married into a family of peace lovers …so peaceful that it’s actually an idibia family flaw as I have come to realise. Perhaps this has made you think that we must be fools, but trust me, we are not.”

Charles continued;

“You are bringing up a Disney trip that happened pre-covid19 simply because you somehow cannot totally have your way today like you are used to? Trying to paint your husband bad publicly( because he is a very private person )”

“Is your threat a tool and means of gaining control? …and I thought you were smart, abi dey dealer give you the wrong dose today? Asking your mum who lives in one of the bedrooms to add more fire to the Juju pot would have been a smarter move, but as God will have it, you choose today to expose yourself.”

He continued;

“The idibia family never gave you peace you say, please bring out all the wrong we did to you and post on your page pls, because I have a lot to say, and am going to say it regardless.”



