Tukur Mamu: DSS warns Nigerians against making unfounded claims

The Department of State Services (DSS), on Sunday, issued a warning against making rash comments over Tukur Mamu’s arrest and subsequent inquiry.

The caution was essential, according to DSS spokesman Dr. Peter Afunanya, who made the announcement in Abuja, because of overly enthusiastic remarks made by some members of the public regarding Mamu’s detention and investigation.

“The Service wishes that it is not distracted by some skewed narratives pervading the media space.

“Instead, it requests to be left alone to concentrate on its investigations, the outcomes of which have remained mind-boggling.

“Meanwhile, the Service will cease further comments on the subject matter since the court will determine its course,’’ he stated.

READ ALSO; DSS recovers currencies, military gear, others in hostages’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu’s home

Earlier in the week, the DSS recovered incriminating materials at Mamu’s residence.

Mamu was arrested by security agents at the Cairo International Airport, Egypt, while traveling to Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj alongside his family members on Tuesday.

Afunanya, in a statement on Thursday, said security agencies executed the search of the negotiator’s home.

He listed the incriminating materials recovered at Mamu’s residence to include military accoutrements, large amounts of different currencies in different denominations, and financial transaction instruments.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now