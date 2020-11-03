Tunde Bakare announces bid to take over from Buhari in 2023

The founder of Citadel Global Church, Tunde Bakare, has thrown his hat in the ring ahead of the next presidential election set for the year 2023.

The cleric who revealed his intention on Monday when he appeared as a guest on Arise Television declared his readiness to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bakare also insisted that as a citizen of Nigeria, he has the right to run for any elective office.

He said; “It is my fundamental right to run if I chose to. I mean every word I spoke. I cannot fold my hand or say well, let me continue to watch. No!

“I am a citizen of this country, born and bred here by the grace of God and I intend to contribute my quota. It is like a matter of life and death,” Bakare added.

Speaking further, Bakare said that he is ready to support the right people but also offering himself, hoping that Nigerians will support him, adding “I am not taking those words back. I have something to offer my country.”

“But it is all left for my country to say we want you because I cannot impose myself on them. I challenge right-thinking patriots to rise and let us join hands to fix our country. If God designs it that I will be the 16th president in 2023, I’m ready. I’m prepared,” the clergy informed.

