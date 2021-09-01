Tunisia orders arrest of former presidential candidate

The Tunisian government has issued an arrest warrant for a former presidential candidate, Nabil Karoui and his brother, a day after reports that they were detained in neighbouring Algeria.

Karoui was runner-up in Tunisia’s 2019 presidential election, a poll won by Kais Saied, who in July this year, suspended parliament and granted himself sweeping presidential powers.

Since then, there has been a wave of travel bans and house arrests targeting parliamentarians, magistrates and businessmen in an anti-corruption purge that has raised fears of a decline in freedoms.

Local media reported on Wednesday that Karoui, the Qalb Tounes party chief and his brother, MP Ghazi Karoui, were taken into custody in Algeria.

Riadh al-Nouioui, spokesman for the Kasserine court in central Tunisia, told a press conference that an “arrest warrant has been issued against Nabil and Ghazi Karoui for illegally crossing the border while there is a movement restriction on him and his brother.”

READ ALSO: TUNISIA: Court refuses request to release detained presidential candidate ahead of run-off

“A person suspected of helping the pair to leave the country had been arrested the day before,” al-Nouioui said without elaborating.

Karoui has been under investigation since 2017 in a money laundering and tax evasion case and arrested and detained in 2019 where he spent more than a month in prison at the height of the presidential election campaign.

He was freed but rearrested last December and spent six months in pre-trial detention before being let out again in June.

Karoui came second in the 2019 election to Saied, a retired law professor and political newcomer, as the electorate rejected the political class that had ruled since the 2011 revolution.

Tunisia issues arrest warrant for former presidential candidate

Join the conversation

Opinions