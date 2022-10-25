International
Tunisian lawyers tackle company offering divorce services
The Tunisian Bar Association (TBA) has kicked against a company offering a three-step pathway to divorce, saying the service would undermine family values in the country.
The lawyers on Tuesday launched legal proceedings against the firm after its billboards appeared last week across the capital Tunis, advertising Tala9, which means divorce in Arabic, with the slogan: “The first Tunisian website to support your decision.
“Divorce: The decision is yours, we take care of the process,” the advertisement read.
The company pledged to see through the process for 1 200 dinars ($370) with “no hidden fees.
World’s 4th richest woman files for divorce from second husband, three years after divorcing Jeff Bezos
“Specialists are available to answer your questions about every stage of the divorce process,” it stated on its website.
But the Head of the TBA, Hatem Mziou, said the campaign was against the norms of the conservatives in the North African country as the Tala9 was “encouraging” divorce.
“That is unacceptable and poses a threat to the family,” Mziou stated.
The Tunis municipality has also given the firm two weeks to remove its billboards.
