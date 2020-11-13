Latest Tech

Turkey fines Google $25m for advert abuse

November 13, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Turkey’s competition authority on Friday fined Google 196.7 million lira ($25.54 million) for abusing its dominant position in the online search market.

The Turkish agency said Google “intensively” uses tactics on its search engine to block rivals in the online advertising business.

The authority’s investigation covered Google’s Turkey branch as well as Google International, Google Ireland Limited and Alphabet Inc.

The Turkish government had in February fined Google 98.3 million lira ($12.7 million) over similar anti-trust charges.

