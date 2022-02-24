Turkey foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19 again

The Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mevlut Cavusoglu, has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in eight days.

This development came just five days after Cavusoglu’s COVID-19 test came out negative following an infection last week.

The minister announced on February 16 that he had tested positive for the disease.

Cavusoglu confirmed his latest infection during an official visit to Kazakhstan.

“After the test that I had in Kazakhstan came out positive, we held the strategic planning group meeting with my brother (Kazakh foreign minister) Mukhtar Tileuberdi via video conference as a precaution,’’ he said on Twitter.

The minister said his symptoms were mild and he planned to continue to work from home.

Turkey’s daily COVID-19 cases have been hovering around 80,000, according to the country’s health ministry.

