Turkey to expand $1bn trade volume with Nigeria

2 hours ago

The Republic of Turkey is seeking deeper economic ties with Nigeria, targeting increased cooperation in energy, construction, and defense sectors.

The move is the country’s latest push to expand the current $1 billion bilateral trade volume between the two countries.

The plan to scale up trade and investment partnerships, particularly in key sectors such as energy, construction, agriculture, manufacturing, and defense, was made known on Monday by the Turkish government through its diplomatic and business missions.

During recent high-level meetings between Turkish trade officials and Nigerian government representatives in Abuja, both parties emphasized the need to unlock and strengthen the full potential of their economic relationship.

Nigeria donates $1m to earthquake victims in Turkey

According to Turkish Deputy Ambassador to Nigeria, Elif Durdu, Türkiye was exploring ways to increase the Turkish-Nigeria trade volume to five billion dollars, as both countries are significant players in their respective regions, but the current volume of trade between them did not reflect their potential.

The two nations could give considerably more in terms of bilateral commercial interactions, according to records, Durdu added, and this could only be achieved by expanding their trade relations.

