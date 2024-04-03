Turkish club ordered to play six games without spectators

Turkish club Trabzonspor have been ordered to play six games without spectators.

The order followed a violence that broke out during their Turkish Super Lig defeat to Fenerbahce last month.

After the game, fans ran on to the pitch and attacked Fenerbahce players and security forces at Papara Park in Trabzon.

The punishments were decided following a meeting of the Turkish Football Federation’s disciplinary council.

Fenerbahce players Jayden Oosterwolde and Irfan Can Egribayat were given one-game bans for fighting with rival fans.

Trabzonspor have also been fined 3m Turkish lira, an equivalent of £75,000.

Egemen Korkmaz, Trabzonspor’s coach, has been banned from the dressing room and bench for one match for fighting with a rival player.

Nigeria winger Bright Osayi-Samuel, who was seen knocking one pitch invader to the ground, was however not sanctioned.

