Sports
Turkish club ordered to play six games without spectators
Turkish club Trabzonspor have been ordered to play six games without spectators.
The order followed a violence that broke out during their Turkish Super Lig defeat to Fenerbahce last month.
After the game, fans ran on to the pitch and attacked Fenerbahce players and security forces at Papara Park in Trabzon.
The punishments were decided following a meeting of the Turkish Football Federation’s disciplinary council.
Read Also; FIFA punishes Nigeria over Abuja Stadium invasion
Fenerbahce players Jayden Oosterwolde and Irfan Can Egribayat were given one-game bans for fighting with rival fans.
Trabzonspor have also been fined 3m Turkish lira, an equivalent of £75,000.
Egemen Korkmaz, Trabzonspor’s coach, has been banned from the dressing room and bench for one match for fighting with a rival player.
Nigeria winger Bright Osayi-Samuel, who was seen knocking one pitch invader to the ground, was however not sanctioned.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...