Turkish evacuation military plane shot at in Sudan

The Turkish Ministry of Defence has said that a military plane sent to war-torn Sudan to evacuate its citizens came under fire in the country.

The plane, Turkish C-130, which headed to Wadi Seidna Air Base in Khartoum, came under small arms fire, a Turkish ministry statement said on Friday.

The plane, however, landed safely, and no injuries were reported, the statement added.

The Sudanese Army, while reacting to the report, accused the paramilitary, Rapid Support Forces (RSF), of shooting at the Turkish military jet.

The RSF, however, denied firing at the plane, insisting that the Sudanese army was spreading lies.

“Our forces have remained strictly committed to the humanitarian truce that we agreed upon since midnight, and it is not true that we targeted any aircraft in the sky of Wadi Seidna in Omdurman.

“How can it be reasonable for our forces to attack a Turkish evacuation plane while it was us who protected the mission in recent days and helped evacuations in all districts of the capital,” the RSF said in a statement.

The attack, notwithstanding, the Turkish defence ministry revealed that “the first group of our citizens was safely brought to Türkiye by planes belonging to the Turkish Armed Forces.”

