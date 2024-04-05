Turkish police detains 8 suspected Israeli spies

Police operatives in Turkey have detained eight people suspected of selling information to the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad.

The country’s Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya, disclosed this on his X platform on Friday.

He said two of the suspects were taken into custody, and a judicial control decision was made for six others.

The minister added that the suspects held meetings with Israeli intelligence and compiled information about individuals and companies in Türkiye that were targeted by Mossad.

The suspects, according to him, transferred the information and documents to Israeli intelligence elements.

“The raids were conducted jointly with the Turkish National Intelligence Organisation.

“We will never allow espionage activities that are intended to be carried out against our national unity and solidarity within the borders of our country,” Yerlikaya said.

