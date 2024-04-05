International
Turkish police detains 8 suspected Israeli spies
Police operatives in Turkey have detained eight people suspected of selling information to the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad.
The country’s Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya, disclosed this on his X platform on Friday.
He said two of the suspects were taken into custody, and a judicial control decision was made for six others.
The minister added that the suspects held meetings with Israeli intelligence and compiled information about individuals and companies in Türkiye that were targeted by Mossad.
READ ALSO: Turkish evacuation military plane shot at in Sudan
The suspects, according to him, transferred the information and documents to Israeli intelligence elements.
“The raids were conducted jointly with the Turkish National Intelligence Organisation.
“We will never allow espionage activities that are intended to be carried out against our national unity and solidarity within the borders of our country,” Yerlikaya said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...