Turkish President claims terrorists who tried to remove him still active in Nigeria

President Recep Erdogan of Turkey has claimed that the terrorists who tried to overthrow him in a coup in 2016 are still active in Nigeria.

Erdogan made the claim on Wednesday at a joint press conference with President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his two-day official visit to the country.

It would be recalled that Erdogan had in 2016 accused allies of renowned cleric, Fethullah Gulen, who owns Turkish schools and hospitals across Nigeria, of sponsoring the coup.

The Turkish government also asked the Nigerian government to close down the schools and hospitals, a request the Nigerian government refused.

Erdogan, however on Wednesday, promised President Buhari that his administration will share intelligence with the Nigerian authorities.

He said: “As Turkey, we have been closely monitoring the development in Nigeria, our brotherly and friendly nation. The terrorist organisations, the armed gangs and the marine vendors are continuously active in Nigeria and the Nigerian authorities are continuously fighting them.

“In order to cooperate further in the field of military operations, defence and security, we are doing everything that will be available. We are ready to share our capabilities, every extending capacity as Turkey with Nigeria, especially in the field of defence, industry and security which are being praised by the globe.

“The sensitivity we show in fighting terrorism, I hope will be reciprocated by our Nigerian brothers and sister and our counterparts. The perpetrators of the heinous failed coup of July the 15 FETO are still very active in Nigeria. And we are continually sharing our intelligence with Nigerian interlocutors and authorities.”

