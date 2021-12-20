Turkish technology will aid war against terrorism, banditry —Presidency

The Presidency on Sunday revealed the importance of the bilateral ties between Nigeria and Turkey towards the war against the spiralling insecurity in the country.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu titled: “Takeaways from President Buhari’s epic visit to Turkey.”

According to the statement, the Turkish Government was ready to aid the Federal Government via the means of drones and military ordinance.

“Turkish technology, be they drones or even through the supply or manufacture of military ordinance in Nigeria will surely quicken the process and efforts to rid the country of pockets of terrorists and the menace of kidnappers and bandits. From their wide experience and advances in technology in fighting terrorism and banditry, they have a lot to give and they have assured us that they will give that support,” Garba stated.

The Presidency further buttressed the importance of this agreement due to Turkey’s technological advancement.

“This is significant in many ways. Turkey today not only has a modern defence industry but one that is technologically advanced. Their intervention against ISIL in Syria and Iraq and even Libya has brought them a lot of respect.

“When they intervened on the side of Azerbaijan in that country’s war against Armenia, that participation using especially that impressive drone technology was the single most important game-changer,” he said.

The statement further read, “Flowing from the meeting of leaders, the heads of our defence and security establishments were afforded long engagements with their Turkish counterparts.

The meetings took time to reflect on what Nigeria needs to overcome the problem of insecurity. These issues revolved around the use of technology to fight crime, something that everyone is doing, and so why not Nigeria.

“As we go into January next year, a team from the Turkish defence establishment is expected to be in Nigeria in the effort to advance the discussions on the issue of military procurement.

“The national security component equally has a Turkish angle to it and one that turned to be one of the gains, in the sense that both countries have a common view of what Turkey perceives as a security threat to their nation and its leaders present in Nigeria.”

