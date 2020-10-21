TVContinental, supposedly owned by Tinubu, attacked, set on fire

Television Continental (TVC) in the Ketu area of Lagos State has been set ablaze by suspected hoodlums.
The television station went off the air this morning, even as a presenter was heard saying “they said there are hoodlums at the gate”, before the station went down.
Details shortly…
