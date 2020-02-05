Twice unlucky! Ex-convict arrested for robbery 6 months after release from prison

An ex-convict, 42-year-old Micheal Obinna from Achina, Aguata Council Area of Anambra State, has been arrested by the Anambra State Police Command for armed robbery six months after he was released from prison.

He was arrested alongside five other armed robber suspects who specialise in car snatching amongst other criminal activities.

The suspects were arrested in different parts of Anambra and Delta States in January and were paraded on Tuesday by the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr John Abang.

Read also: Police to arraign Abuja bank robbery suspects February 14

According to Abang, Obinna was sent to prison for the same crime, and specializes in buying stolen cars from suspects.

The police boss, who noted that the state remains infertile to any degree of criminal activity, called on residents of the state to always provide information that could help to fight crime.

One Beretta pistol, one locally fabricated pistol, and one car tracking jammer were recovered from the suspects.

Join the conversation

Opinions