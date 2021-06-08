Twitter ban could cause collateral damage to economy -LCCI boss, Yusuf | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has warned that the suspension of Twitter’s operations in Nigeria would cause collateral damage to the nation’s economy.

Specifically, its Director-General, Dr. Muda Yusuf said many businesses, especially Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs), leverage the micro-blogging social media platform for marketing and other promotional activities.

However, he noted that the platform can also be used as a tool for the dissemination of information, that could be harmful to society, stressing the need for Twitter to ensure effective self-regulation.

“The Twitter saga raises a major issue of proportionality on both sides of the divide. We should worry about the collateral damage to businesses that could result from the Twitter ban. Many businesses, especially SMEs, leverage this digital platform for marketing and other promotional activities. This group of businesses is being deprived of the use of the platform.

“Some even have ongoing contractual obligations in this regard. The outright ban was disproportionate, having regards to the wider implications for numerous small businesses that derive significant value from the use of this digital platform. My view is that other channels of seeking redress should have been explored.

“But there is a flip side. The reality is that the platform could also be used as a tool for the dissemination of information that could be harmful to society. This imposes a major responsibility on Twitter to ensure effective self-regulation. The saga also underscores the need by Twitter to have a deeper contextual understanding and insight of tweets before concluding. Such contextualisation would enrich its judgment and enhance its credibility,” Yusuf said while responding to The Nation.

Meanwhile, some businesses on Monday suspended their customer support on Twitter following the ban placed on the micro-blogging platform.

The e-commerce company, Konga, informed its customers that its Twitter channel would no longer be available to assist requests due to the suspension.

“Due to the temporary ban on Twitter in Nigeria, we won’t be available to support you via Twitter until the ban is lifted.

“For help and support, please reach out to our Customer Experience Team using any of these (other) channels,” the company said.

Also, a Fintech company, Carbon, told its customers, “While we wait for the ban on Twitter to be lifted, we will be unable to assist you via Twitter.”

READ ALSO: Lai Mohammed insists Adeboye, Kumuyi can be arrested, prosecuted for violating Twitter ban

Similarly, the e-hailing company, Bolt, also informed its customers of the latest Twitter suspension and the impact on its support service within the period.

“Due to the temporary ban on Twitter in Nigeria, we cannot offer you support through our Twitter account.

“Our dedicated support and high priority teams will continue to be on hand to provide 24/7 support through channels,” the message read.

By Victor Uzoho

