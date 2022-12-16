Twitter bans CNN, NYT, WaPo journalists without explanation

Billionaire owned microblogging app, Twitter, has banned series of accounts managed by journalists working for top news organizations such as CNN, Mew York Times (NYT) and WaPo.

Contrary to expectations, the ban was placed without explanation, suggesting an authoritarian deployment of an unknown resolution.

The ban followed Musk’s claim that he was being threatened and doxxed by unknown personalities.

According to industry analysts, the development makes a significant attempt by new owner, Elon Musk, to wield his unilateral authority over the platform.

Some of the suspended accounts include CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, The New York Times’ Ryan Mac, The Washington Post’s Drew Harwell and other journalists.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the suspended journalists had covered Musk aggressively in recent weeks.

In addition, the Twitter account belonging to independent journalist, Aaron Rupar, was also banned.

As at the time of this report, neither Musk nor Twitter had responded to a request for comment on the development.

