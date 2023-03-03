Twitter Blue expands subscription service to over 35 countries. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Twitter Blue expands subscription service to over 35 countries

Twitter’s paid plan, Twitter Blue, is now available to more than 35 new countries.

The latest expansion was confirmed on the Twitter website seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

This microblogging platform added about 20 countries to make the social network’s subscription service available in more than 35 countries across the world.

These new countries include Netherlands, Poland, Ireland, Belgium, Sweden, Romania, Czech Republic, Finland, Denmark, Greece, Austria, Hungary, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Slovakia, Latvia, Slovenia, Estonia, Croatia, Luxembourg, Malta, and Cyprus.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that the payment for the service was relaunched and modified about three months ago, seeing regular users pay $8 per month while iPhone users are expected to pay $3 more.

Tech Trivia: A link to your profile on a social media site is also called what?

A. Static URL

B. Friendly URL

C. Personal URL

D. Tiny URL

Answer: see end of post

2. ImaliPay partners Renda to boost e-commerce across Africa

Pan-African fintech startup with a focus on the gig economy, ImaliPay, has signed a major deal with Renda to boost e-commerce across Africa.

The company confirmed the partnership in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

By pooling their knowledge and resources, these two organizations said that they hope to develop smooth, integrated solutions for African e-commerce companies.

Renda bills itself as an African-based provider of enterprise and medium-sized 3rd Party fulfilment solutions that are technology-driven.

The partnership, according to ImaliPay, will support businesses across Africa by “simplifying and streamlining the order fulfillment process” for businesses, starting with Nigeria.

ImaliPay claims that its use of modular API technologies would propel growth, improve efficiency, and foster innovation, making this alliance advantageous for both firms.

3. Forecasting analytics startup, Ramp, secures $5M Seed funding

Ramp, a startup in forecasting analytics, has secured $5 million in seed funding to enable frictionless forecasting for CFOs and management teams.

Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder Angus Lovitt confirmed the funding in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, the seed round was led by AlbionVC and Eurazeo.

Triple Point Ventures also participated in the round, alongside high-profile angel investors including Barnaby Hussey-Yeo CEO at Cleo, and Stephane Kurgan, Ex COO at King.com, among others.

“Our platform dramatically increases the accuracy of revenue forecasting in a fraction of time it would take in spreadsheets,” says Lovitt.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that in his capacity as co-founder at King Digital Entertainment, Lovitt was crucial to the expansion of the popular Candy Crush game.

Trivia Answer: Personal URL

Many websites that host online communities allow you to create your URL within the website.

This custom URL typically serves as the Web address of your profile page and can be shared and bookmarked by other users.

By Kayode Hamsat

