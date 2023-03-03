Tech
Twitter Blue expands subscription service to over 35 countries. 2 other stories and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today
1. Twitter Blue expands subscription service to over 35 countries
Twitter’s paid plan, Twitter Blue, is now available to more than 35 new countries.
The latest expansion was confirmed on the Twitter website seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.
This microblogging platform added about 20 countries to make the social network’s subscription service available in more than 35 countries across the world.
These new countries include Netherlands, Poland, Ireland, Belgium, Sweden, Romania, Czech Republic, Finland, Denmark, Greece, Austria, Hungary, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Slovakia, Latvia, Slovenia, Estonia, Croatia, Luxembourg, Malta, and Cyprus.
Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that the payment for the service was relaunched and modified about three months ago, seeing regular users pay $8 per month while iPhone users are expected to pay $3 more.
Tech Trivia: A link to your profile on a social media site is also called what?
A. Static URL
B. Friendly URL
C. Personal URL
D. Tiny URL
Answer: see end of post
2. ImaliPay partners Renda to boost e-commerce across Africa
Pan-African fintech startup with a focus on the gig economy, ImaliPay, has signed a major deal with Renda to boost e-commerce across Africa.
The company confirmed the partnership in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.
Read also:Proptech startup, AtarCloud, secures $1.3m Seed Round. 2 other stories and a trivia
By pooling their knowledge and resources, these two organizations said that they hope to develop smooth, integrated solutions for African e-commerce companies.
Renda bills itself as an African-based provider of enterprise and medium-sized 3rd Party fulfilment solutions that are technology-driven.
The partnership, according to ImaliPay, will support businesses across Africa by “simplifying and streamlining the order fulfillment process” for businesses, starting with Nigeria.
ImaliPay claims that its use of modular API technologies would propel growth, improve efficiency, and foster innovation, making this alliance advantageous for both firms.
3. Forecasting analytics startup, Ramp, secures $5M Seed funding
Ramp, a startup in forecasting analytics, has secured $5 million in seed funding to enable frictionless forecasting for CFOs and management teams.
Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder Angus Lovitt confirmed the funding in a statement on Friday.
According to the statement, the seed round was led by AlbionVC and Eurazeo.
Triple Point Ventures also participated in the round, alongside high-profile angel investors including Barnaby Hussey-Yeo CEO at Cleo, and Stephane Kurgan, Ex COO at King.com, among others.
“Our platform dramatically increases the accuracy of revenue forecasting in a fraction of time it would take in spreadsheets,” says Lovitt.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that in his capacity as co-founder at King Digital Entertainment, Lovitt was crucial to the expansion of the popular Candy Crush game.
Trivia Answer: Personal URL
Many websites that host online communities allow you to create your URL within the website.
This custom URL typically serves as the Web address of your profile page and can be shared and bookmarked by other users.
By Kayode Hamsat
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...