Twitter conditions apply to other social media platforms – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed said on Monday the conditions the Federal Government proposed for the lifting of the suspension imposed on Twitter would be applicable to other social media platforms in Nigeria.

Mohammed, disclosed this when he featured on a phone-in programme of Television Continental (TVC) in Abuja.

The minister, who did not disclose the conditions the federal government ministerial negotiation team that engaged with Twitter on its suspension proposed, said the report would be submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He, however, insisted that the engagements with the microblogging platform had been positive and fruitful.

President Buhari had on October 1 ordered the lifting of Twitter suspension albeit with conditions.

READ ALSO: Lai Mohammed defends Malami’s comment on state of emergency in Anambra

The platform was suspended on June 4 over its alleged use for activities threatening the country’s existence.

Following the suspension of Twitter, the management of the social media giants wrote the President to seek a quick resolution of the matter.

President Buhari subsequently set up the ministerial team led by Mohammed to dialogue with Twitter over its suspension.

Other ministers in the team are – Babatunde Fashola (Works and Housing), Geoffrey Onyeama (Foreign Affairs), Abubakar Malami (Justice), Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment), and Isa Pantami (Communications and Digital Economy).

Mohammed said: “All I can say is that the recommendations we are going to make will not only be applicable to Twitter but they will be applicable to all Over-The-Top (OTTs) and other social media platforms in Nigeria.

“Today, we are dealing with Twitter, we don’t want a situation where we will be dealing with Facebook tomorrow and Instagram the next day. Our recommendations will be very comprehensive.

“You will recall that during the 61st independence anniversary celebration, the President said Twitter will return to Nigeria as soon as they meet the conditions of government.

“Even last night, the ministerial team met under my chairmanship and we reviewed the position of things.

“I want to say that we should wait for the committee to officially give its reports to the president but things are looking very positive and rosy.

“After submitting our reports and recommendations to the President, I will be disposed to say what we agreed and what has been met and what has not been met.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now