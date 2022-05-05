Twitter could be worse under Elon Musk, Bill Gates says, addresses feud with Tesla boss

Microsoft founder, Bill Gates, has said Twitter could be worse after billionaire, Elon Musk, takes over the social media platform.

He made this known while addressing his feud with the owner of electric automaker, Tesla.

In a previous article by Ripples Nigeria, it was reported that Musk’s offer to acquire 100% of Twitter has been accepted by the board. The acquisition, upon completion, will cost the billionaire over $43 billion.

Musk had stated in separate reports that his reason for acquiring Twitter was due to the microblogging site having unlocked potentials, which can’t be accessed if it’s still in the public market.

And in response to the planned acquisition, Gates, in a report by BCC on Thursday, said Twitter could end up being worse under Musk, and it could be the direct opposite, but he’s patiently waiting to see how it goes.

“You know, Elon, I guess it’s possible Twitter could be worse. But it also could be better… So I have a wait and see attitude”, Gates was quoted in the report.

Gates also addressed Musk’s criticism over his investment in the electric car. The former world’s richest man had taken about $500 million short position on Tesla’s growth projection in the market.

Read also: Elon Musk to charge Twitter users after finalising takeover

Such stance portrays that Gates believes Tesla would lose value in the future, against its current upswing. Investors sometimes make money by investing in a share at high level, betting on a decline – when it does, the difference between the high and low becomes their profit.

This investment type shows Gates’ lack of believe in Tesla’s future, and it didn’t sit well with Musk, who trolled the Microsoft founder on Twitter, and also labelled him unserious about climate change philanthropy, considering the automaker is one of the drivers.

Responding to Musk’s comment, Gates said his investment position on Tesla has nothing to do with climate change, but how the market will react when other electric car makers begin to gain acceptance when a hike in adoption grows on the people.

Gates stated he has is ways of diversifying his investment, and the world’s richest man doesn’t have to be nice to him, “The popularity of electric cars will lead to more competition for selling those cars. So there’s a difference between electric cars being adopted, and companies becoming infinitely valuable.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now