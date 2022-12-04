Twitter critic apologises to Aisha Buhari after ‘feeding fat’ comments, thanks Nigerians

The Federal University of Dutse student, Aminu Adamu, has apologized to the Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, over comments said to be denigrating on social media.

Ripples Nigeria had reported how the Department of State Service (DSS) illegally arrested Adamu earlier this month for a post he shared on Twitter on June 9.

He was secretly arraigned by the police at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court last week.

However, Mrs. Buhari on Friday withdrew the case against the student following the intervention of the individuals and groups, including Amnesty International, the National Association of Nigerian Students and several others.

Aminu, who took to his Twitter handle shortly after his release, apologized to the first lady and promised to change for the better.

He wrote: “I would like to use this medium to express my sincere apologies to those I’ve hurt especially our mother, Aisha Buhari. It was never my intention to hurt your feelings and insha Allah I will change for the better. However, I’m also grateful for your forgiveness, thank u mama.

“I would also like to use this medium to express my heartfelt gratitude toward those that helped me go through the darkest hours of my life. Man cannot escape his destiny but my incidence should serve as a lesson to all of us. Thank you all and one love.

“To Nigerian students association (NANS), words can’t describe how grateful I am for your support and guidance. You and the general public are what made my freedom to be possible after God. Thank you.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

