 Twitter deletes Buhari’s tweet threatening to deal with troublemakers | Ripples Nigeria
Twitter deletes Buhari’s tweet threatening to deal with troublemakers

Published

2 hours ago

on

Twitter Inc. on Wednesday deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari in which he said his government would deal with those fomenting trouble in the South-East part of the country and others by attacking offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other government formations.

President Buhari‘s controversial tweet on Tuesday threatened to replicate the civil war in South East of Nigeria.

Following increasing violence in the South East, President Buhari had threatened that the experience of the civil war will be melted out in the same region.

Ripples Nigeria has reported that the deleted tweet by Buhari had read: “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

READ ALSO: Lai Mohammed accuses Twitter of ‘double standards’ for deleting Buhari’s ‘civil war’ tweet

During the civil war, millions of Biafrans were killed and displaced. The statement declaring a replication sparked criticism from Nigerians that went on to report the tweet.

The infamous tweet was flagged by the social media app, stating that the comment was against Twitter rules following several reports about the tweet encouraging violence against the people from the Eastern part.

By Fakoyejo Ayodeji

