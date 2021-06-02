Twitter deletes Buhari’s tweet threatening to deal with troublemakers | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Twitter deletes Buhari’s tweet threatening to deal with troublemakers
Twitter Inc. on Wednesday deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari in which he said his government would deal with those fomenting trouble in the South-East part of the country and others by attacking offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other government formations.
President Buhari‘s controversial tweet on Tuesday threatened to replicate the civil war in South East of Nigeria.
Following increasing violence in the South East, President Buhari had threatened that the experience of the civil war will be melted out in the same region.
Ripples Nigeria has reported that the deleted tweet by Buhari had read: “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”
READ ALSO: Lai Mohammed accuses Twitter of ‘double standards’ for deleting Buhari’s ‘civil war’ tweet
During the civil war, millions of Biafrans were killed and displaced. The statement declaring a replication sparked criticism from Nigerians that went on to report the tweet.
The infamous tweet was flagged by the social media app, stating that the comment was against Twitter rules following several reports about the tweet encouraging violence against the people from the Eastern part.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...