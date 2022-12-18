TWITTER: Elon Musk lifts ban on journalists after polls

Journalists suspended by Elon Musk’s microblogging platform, Twitter, have regained access to use the platform.

The journalists were suspended from Twitter on Thursday evening after Twitter billionaire owner alleged being doxxed by the newsmen.

Elon Musk, who conducted a poll to determine the reinstatement of the journalist, linked the lifting of the ban to community judgement.

READ ALSO:Twitter suspends account tracking Elon Musk‘s private jet. 2 other stories and a trivia

“The people have spoken,” Elon Musk tweeted.

Ripples Nigeria reported that the reinstatement of former President Donald Trump’s account followed a similar fashion.

Announcing the lift, Musk said: “accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now.”

The affected accounts included Ryan Mac of The New York Times, Donie O’Sullivan of CNN, Drew Harwell of The Washington Post, Matt Binder of Mashable, Micah Lee of The Intercept, Steve Herman of Voice of America and independent journalists Aaron Rupar, Keith Olbermann and Tony Webster.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now