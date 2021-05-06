Twitter endorses Davido’s “E Choke” slang with personified emoji | Ripples Nigeria

American social networking site, Twitter, has publicly endorsed Davido’s “E choke” slang with the creation of a personified emoji, a new development that has garnered massive buzz online.

The introduction of the emoji, which was first noticed on Wednesday, May 5, is an icon depicting a creature locked in the neck to communicate being strangled.

Although the “E choke” slang has been trending since 2020 when Davido first introduced it, the new emoji reinstates how local artists are increasingly gaining acceptance from the international community through various engagements putting Nigerian arts before the rest of the world.

As at the time of this report, the new emoji has been sampled tens of thousands of times by fans and fellow celebrities.

