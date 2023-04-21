Twitter ends nonpayment verification, removes Blue Tick of Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, others

Elon Musk-owned microblogging site, Twitter, has began the mass removal of blue ticks for nonpaying users on the social media platform.

This comes after Elon Musk pushed for verified users to become paying subscribers to keep their accounts verified in its new Twitter Blue scheme, where he slated April 20 as end of its legacy verification program.

On Friday, April 21, checks by Ripples Nigeria confirmed that some high-profile figures including Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy have had their blue tick withdrawn.

While this move may send shockwaves throughout the Twitter community, many continue to question the implications for individuals and businesses that have come to rely on the verification badge as a symbol of authenticity.

As the debate over Twitter’s verification process continues, it remains to be seen how this decision will impact the future of these musicians’ online presence and the broader implications for the platform as a whole.

Will these high profiled personalities opt for the Twitter Blue scheme to remain verified or ignore Elon Musk and his company?

