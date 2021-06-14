Twitter founder, Jack Dorsey, projects Nigeria's future in bitcoin trading | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Twitter founder, Jack Dorsey, projects Nigeria’s future in bitcoin trading
Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter, has stated that Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation and largest economy, will be at the forefront of bitcoin, despite partial ban of cryptocurrency in the country.
Dorsey has been a promoter of the most popular cryptocurrency in the world, and has been open about his support for Nigeria in the crypto community since the EndSARS protest in October last year.
Three months after the protest against Police brutality in Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ordered banks to stop conducting operations with cryptocurrency exchanges.
Read also: Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, tweets Nigerian flag in honour of Democracy Day
CBN announced in February 2021 that bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are not a legal tender within the country and directed that every account linked with digital currency be closed.
While this directive has slowed the growth of crypto among Nigerians, Dorsey believes that the country will still top bitcoin.
“The people of Nigeria will lead bitcoin”, the tech investor simply Tweeted on Sunday.
His comment comes at a time citizens are using peer-to-peer to bypass the restriction placed on bank accounts by the CBN for cryptocurrency transactions.
Shutdown of Twitter by the Nigerian government has also been linked to the Square founder’s support of the EndSARS through bitcoin, which led to the growth in the crypto usage in October 2020.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....