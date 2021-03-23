Twitter founder, Jack Dorsey sells first tweet for $2.9 million | Ripples Nigeria

Twitter founder, Jack Dorsey, on Monday, sold his first tweet in an auction to a Malaysia-based for $2.9 million.

The tweet is in the form of a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) – a kind of unique digital asset that has increased popularity this year.

Dorsey sold his first tweet, “just setting up my Twitter,” tweeted on March 21, 2006, to Sina Estavi, the Chief executive of technology firm, Bridge Oracle, on Monday, according to Valuables by Cent, the digital platform where the digital auction for the tweet was held.

READ ALSO: SocialMediaTrends: More on Wike, Amaechi brawl & why Sanwo-Olu is blocking Twitter followers

The platform will receive five percent of the sale.

It was bought using ether, a popular cryptocurrency that is similar to Bitcoin.

“This is not just a tweet. I think years later, people will realise the true value of this tweet; like the Mona Lisa painting,” Estavi tweeted.

A unique digital certificate that identifies the owner of a photo, video, or any form of online media will be issued to the buyer, popularly known as the NFT certificate, which will be digitally signed and verified by Dorsey.

The Twitter co-founder confirmed that the proceeds would go to charity.

Join the conversation

Opinions