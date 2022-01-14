Twitter founder, Jack Dorsey, to start mining bitcoin for crypto market

Twitter founder, Jack Dorsey, is set to go into the business of mining bitcoin through its payment startup, Block, as the firm plans to make mining more accessible to interested individuals.

Dorsey had complained about the limited access to bitcoin mining in October, stating that mining was complex, and there wasn’t enough incentive for individuals to overcome the complexity.

His payment company, formerly known as Square, will now be providing mining essentials to bitcoin miners, according to Block’s general manager for hardware, Thomas Templeton.

Templeton made this known in a series of tweets on Thursday, stating that Block will be providing solution to the complexity from buying, to set up, to maintenance, to mining.

Block is prepared to build ASIC miner, a hardware used for mining digital currency, as Templeton said the current system used were besieged by various problems.

Templeton tweeted, “Common issues we’ve heard with current systems are around heat dissipation and dust. They also become non-functional almost every day, which requires a time-consuming reboot. We want to build something that just works.”

“They’re also very noisy, which makes them too loud for home use.” the general manager of the payment startup stated three months after Dorsey said, “Mining needs to be more distributed.” to increase access.

