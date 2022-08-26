Twitter integrates podcasts to platform. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Twitter integrates podcasts to platform

American microblogging platform, Twitter, has officially integrated podcast features into its platform.

Twitter made the announcement in a blog post seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

The new feature follows closely as Meta’s Facebook recently announced shutting down its podcast service less than a year after launch.

“Twitter helps people connect with unique and compelling voices around the world. With podcasts, we’re taking that connection to a whole new level,” the blog post read.

The blog post continued:

“This redesign introduces personalized hubs that group audio content together by specific themes like News, Music, Sports, and more.

“Now Twitter listeners will be able to easily access a more personalized selection of live and recorded Spaces discussing the topics that are most relevant to them.”

Tech Trivia: Which of the following might cause a network collision?

A. Multiple devices send data over a network at the same time

B. Multiple devices communicate using different protocols

C. Multiple devices share the same IP address

D. Multiple devices have the same network ID

Answer: see end of post

2. TrueCaller for business adds features to boost customer’s productivity

Smartphone caller-identification app, TrueCaller for business (TFB), has announced adding extra features to boost customers’ experience and enhance entrepreneurs’ productivity.

Alan Mamedi, CEO and Co-founder of Truecaller, made the disclosure in a press release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that these features include Video Caller ID, Call Me back-function, Call Ratings as well as Surveys.

TFB was launched in 2020 and has since expanded to 32 countries across the world.

“I am very pleased that we now launch new products and features that further improves our value proposition to our enterprise customers. With this ramp up we improve our future growth prospects for our business offering,” said Alan.

Allan explained that the refreshed Verified Business caller ID has been rolled out to enhance business platform experience evolution.

3. Algerian Startup Fund marks $411 million to invest in local startups

An Algerian Startup Fund (ASF) has marked $411 million to invest in local startups.

Okba Hanachi, the new director of the Algerian Startup Fund, while confirming the funding in a media statement on Friday, said that an agreement has been signed with the country’s General Directorate of the Treasury and accountant general’s office.

According to Mr. Hanachi, “This new phase launched by the National Fund for Financing Startups, the first of its type in Algeria, is expected to improve the ecosystem of entrepreneurship and innovation in the nation.”

According to the statement, the funding has a combined value of 58 billion dinars ($411M), marked aside to benefit young entrepreneurs.

Trivia Answer:

In computer science, a “collision” has two different meanings. One occurs when two or more sets of data are modified and produce the same resulting value.

The other is specific to networking and happens when two devices transmit data at the same time.

By Kayode Hamsat

