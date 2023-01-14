Twitter launches dual view feature for web users

American microblogging site, Twitter, has launched its dual view feature for users accessing the platform from the web.

The dual view interface offers both algorithmic and chronological timelines side-by-side.

The development comes weeks after Twitter renamed its “Home” (algorithmic timeline) and “Latest” (chronological timeline) to “For You” and “Following”.

The new change will see the “For You” timeline appearing first in both the iOS app and the web.

While phone users have to swipe between these timelines, web users can switch tabs from the new interface.

