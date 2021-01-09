Twitter permanently bans Trump’s account

Social media giant, Twitter Inc, on Friday, permanently banned United States President Donald Trump’s account with over 85 million followers, for repeated rules violations, marking the most high-profile punishment the social-media company has ever imposed.

This announcement is coming two days after the company initially placed a 12-hour ban on Trump‘s account for posting series of tweets that misled users about the presidential election results, and appeared to encourage violent rioters who had mobbed the US Capitol, leaving five people dead, including a police officer.

According to Twitter, the series of tweets severely violated its civic Integrity policy.

“After a close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Trump was also suspended from using Instagram and Facebook.

