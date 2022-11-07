Twitter reportedly asks some disengaged workers to return

Twitter has reportedly reached out to some staff to return to their positions days after they were laid off by the new owners of the microblogging platform.

Tesla Chief, Elon Musk, had sacked 3,700 Twitter staff since he completed a $44 billion deal for the takeover of the social media platform last week.

The South Africa-born billionaire defended the job cut in the organization last Friday.

READ ALSO: Ex-Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey begs staff after mass layoff by new owner

In a tweet carried by several media platforms, the world’s richest man claimed Twitter was losing $4 million per day due to poor services.

Multiple sources told Bloomberg on Monday that the company asked some of the sacked staff if were willing to return to work as they had been sacked “by mistake.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now