Twitter restores Kanye West’s account following anti-semitism outburst

American recording artiste and businessman, Kanye West has returned to the social media platform, Twitter after his account was suspended for his anti-semitic outburst in October 2022.

The rapper faced a huge backlash from fans after he made several derogatory posts on the platform about Jewish people.

However, Elon Musk‘s $44 Billion takeover of the social media site has now seen Kanye make his return after his ban was lifted.

READ ALSO:Kanye West says anti-Semitic comment was misconstrued, claims Jews are in charge of entertainment corporations (VIDEO)

Kanye, 45, quite literally tested his audience with his first tweet following his reinstatement with a very simple tweet.

He wrote: “Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked.”

Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

Kanye was axed from Twitter when on October 9 he stated that he would go “death con 3” on “Jewish people.”

While reports suggest that Elon was behind the restoration of Ye’s account, the Tesla CEO has denied that he had any involvement, claiming his account was in fact placed back in action before his takeover deal happened.

Elon tweeted: “Ye’s account was restored by Twitter before the acquisition. They did not consult with or inform me.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now