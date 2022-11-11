Twitter suspends $8 subscription based verification

The microblogging site, Twitter, has suspended its newly introduced $8 subscription based verification.

The social media network disclosed this in a statement on Friday after some fake accounts emerged on the platform following the announcement.

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, who completed a $44 billion deal for the takeover of Twitter in October, had introduced the $8 monthly charges as part of changes coming to the blue app.

Before the Musk era, blue tick verification was provided to noted personalities in various fields including entertainment, politics and journalism to avoid impersonation.

However, it is still unclear if Twitter will recall its fired staff as the company continued the reversal of its recent decisions.

