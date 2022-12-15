Twitter suspends account tracking Elon Musk‘s private jet. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today

1.Twitter suspends account tracking Elon Musk private jet

Microblogging platform, Twitter, has suspended an account allegedly tracking Elon Musk’s private jet.

ElonJet, a Twitter handle managed by a 20-year-old university student, Jack Sweeney, was found using data sources to track the movements of Musk’s private jet.

Ripples Nigeria can confirm that the accounts of @Elonjet and its creator @JxckSweeney were suspended on Thursday.

The famous @elonjet account tracking Elon’s private jet has been taken down, despite Elon bragging he won’t take it down—Elon also got sensitive and took down the personal account of @JxckSweeney. ➡️But Elon wants to force you to give your personal location data to use Twitter.🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/0ZrwB31Xle — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) December 14, 2022

The suspension comes barely a month after Musk said his commitment to free speech extended to not banning the account.

Considered as doxxing, a situation where people’s location are revealed real time against safety precautions, Elon Musk noted that such acts shall be tipped for suspension, going forward.

He said: “Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended.”

Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info. Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn’t a safety problem, so is ok. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

Tech Trivia: Which statement best describes dark mode?

A. It applies a user interface theme with a dark background and light text.

B. It reduces the maximum brightness of the display.

C. It decreases the contrast of all user interface elements.

D. It converts all colors to grayscale.

2. Egypt’s procurement platform, Suplyd, secures $1.6M pre-seed funding

Egypt’s procurement platform, Suplyd, has secured $1.6M in pre-seed funding from Endure Capital, Seedstars, Camel Ventures, Falak Startups, and many angel investors.

Gohar Said, Suplyd CEO, confirmed the raiser in a media release on Thursday.

Launched earlier this year, Suplyd serves as a procurement platform for hotels, restaurants, and catering (HoReCa) businesses in Egypt.

Said, a restaurateur for 12 years, co-founded the startup with Karim Selima, and Ahmed ElMahdy.

“Restaurants’ supply chain is a global issue, where everyone right now is looking into how to cut costs and reduce waste.

“However, the Egyptian market is extremely big yet untapped, and that’s where we direct our efforts for the next phase before we expand to other global markets,” said Said.

The startup plans to use the new funding to scale its technology and expand within and beyond Cairo.

3. Visa budgets $1B investments in Africa to boost Digital Transformation

Global Tech giant, Visa, has announced plans to invest $1 billion in over the next five years in Africa to boost digital transformation.

This was contained in a statement from Visa Chairman and CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. on Thursday.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the fund will help Visa expand its African operations and strengthen partnerships with key stakeholders like merchants, governments, financial institutions, mobile network carriers, and fintech companies.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with our partners to advance the financial ecosystem, accelerate digitization, and to build resilient, innovative, and inclusive economies that will create shared opportunity and further spur Africa’s digital economy,” said Kelly.

Visa noted that it is dedicated to empowering small and women-led African entrepreneurship through its operations and community programs.

Trivia Answer: Dark Mode

Dark mode is a software option that makes the user interface darker. It changes light backgrounds to a dark color and changes the text from dark to light.

The result is a pseudo-inverted interface that isn’t exactly the opposite of the “light mode” but has mostly dark colors.

By Kayode Hamsat

