Twitter to charge $8 monthly for blue tick

As part of changes coming to Twitter after its October purchase by Elon Musk, verification on the microblogging app will now come with charges.

Musk, on Wednesday, disclosed this, noting that Twitter will charge $8 (£7) monthly to Twitter users who want a blue tick by their name indicating a verified account.

The payment clause will see Twitter become the second social media platform, after LinkedIn, charging users for premium services.

After an initial cold deal, Musk eventually took over the social media platform in a $44bn (£38bn) deal in October.

Speaking on the need to charge verified users, Musk described the blue tick is an “essential to defeat spam/scam”.

Reacting to the development, however, critics noted that the move will make it harder to identify reliable sources.

In Nigeria, a growing number of activists who in recent times have entered the spotlight with the Twitter blue tick might struggle to retain their verification barge once the charges come into full implementation.

Musk’s new decision sparks a new debate amongst netizens as to whether Facebook, Instagram and TikTok will follow suit.

