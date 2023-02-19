Tech
Twitter to limit SMS two-factor authentication to Blue users
In an effort to get more users to sign up as Twitter Blue subscribers, Elon Musk’s Twitter has announced its plans to limit the use of text messages as a two-factor authentication (2FA) method to Twitter Blue Subscribers.
Twitter made the announcement in a pop-up prompt to users, requesting for an onward removal of the service or opportunity to wait till a later date.
According to the prompt, users will not be able to enroll in the text message/SMS method of 2FA unless they are Blue subscribers.
With a March 20 deadline, non-Blue accounts with text message 2FA enabled “will have it disabled.”
Prior to the development, the platform offers three methods of 2FA including text message, authentication app and security key.
The company, however, “encourages” non-Blue users to “consider using an authentication app or security key method in place of the text message alternative that has been monetized.”
“These methods require you to have physical possession of the authentication method and are a great way to ensure your account is secure,” it added.
Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that Blue subscription service with verification costs $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners on a monthly bases.
