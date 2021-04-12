Twitter to open Africa’s first office in Ghana | Ripples Nigeria

Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa.

The company disclosed this in a brief statement on Monday.

The development has further confirmed the company’s effort to make inroads in some of the world’s fastest-growing markets.

According to Twitter, the decision to tap into the continent was borne out of its desire to scale its inclusive culture to accommodate communities contributing to its corporate growth.

It said: “We must be more immersed in the rich and vibrant communities that drive the conversations taking place every day across the African continent.”

