Twitter to remove idle accounts

American microblogging site, Twitter Inc, has announced intent to remove accounts that have been inactive for several years.

The CEO, Elon Musk, made the announcement in a recent tweet, noting that the action was “important to free up abandoned handles.”

According to the Twitter’s billionaire owner, inactive accounts will be archived, but did not state a date when the new development will commence.

An updated Twitter policy noted, however, that users should log in to their account at least once every 30 days to avoid permanent removal due to prolonged inactivity.

The new development comes as parts of the new policy that will be governing Twitter.

Recall that Twitter last month removed the legacy verified blue tick from the profile of thousands of people, including celebrities, journalists and prominent politicians.

